‘Jorhat does not fall behind neighbouring districts’: Gaurav Gogoi seeks review of UNNATI zone status

Assam's Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to review Jorhat’s classification as a Zone A district under the UNNATI 2024 industrial scheme, arguing that the categorisation could put the district at a disadvantage compared with neighbouring districts.

In a letter dated August 21, Gogoi said entrepreneurs, producers, traders and business representatives in Jorhat had raised concerns over industrial incentives, investment prospects and the availability of skilled manpower.

Under the UNNATI 2024 framework, Jorhat has been placed in Zone A, while some neighbouring districts fall under Zone B. Gogoi said the difference in incentives could influence investment decisions and potentially divert industrial activity away from Jorhat.

He has asked the ministry to review the zone classification and make the criteria for categorising districts more transparent and equitable. He has also sought a more balanced incentive structure to encourage industrial investment across the region.

Gogoi further requested an extension of the registration period under UNNATI, particularly for districts where participation has been limited, so that eligible entrepreneurs have more time to benefit from the scheme.

The MP also flagged the shortage of skilled workers in Jorhat. According to his letter, local industries have reported difficulties in recruiting trained workers in technical and vocational trades, while young people in the district continue to have limited access to skill-development opportunities linked to local employment.

He has proposed setting up a vocational and skill-development centre in Jorhat in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. The centre, he said, could provide training in technical trades, repair services, hospitality, food processing and other employment-oriented sectors.

Gogoi also called for MSME awareness and capacity-building programmes covering Udyam Registration, government schemes, institutional finance, digital commerce, entrepreneurship development and market linkages.

"With the right policies, support and opportunities, Jorhat can emerge as a strong hub for investment, employment and industrial development in Upper Assam," Gogoi said in a social media post on Monday.

He said his requests were aimed at ensuring "balanced industrial development and sustainable employment generation" in Jorhat.