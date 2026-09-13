Jorhat gets new overbridge as Assam CM pushes traffic-free railway crossings across state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a newly constructed Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Cinnamara in Jorhat, as part of the state government’s efforts to improve connectivity and make railway crossings traffic-free.

Sarma said Assam had lagged behind in connectivity for decades, which prevented the benefits of development from reaching people effectively. He said the government is now focused on reversing the gap by making connectivity a foundation for the state’s next phase of growth.

He also mentioned that the bridge is going to make the commute easier for the people of Jorhat.

The Chief Minister said the newly dedicated overbridge would help ease traffic congestion at a major choke point in the historic town of Jorhat, while facilitating smoother movement for commuters and vehicles.

He further said the project forms part of the state’s broader efforts to eliminate traffic disruptions caused by railway crossings and ensure unhindered movement becomes the norm rather than an exception.

Sarma emphasised that the government remains committed to expanding bridge and connectivity infrastructure across Assam’s cities, towns and villages to strengthen mobility and accelerate development