In response to concerns raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour on Thursday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of National Highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025.

Gadkari explained that although the project had faced delays due to various reasons, work is currently progressing at full speed. "I have held 10-12 meetings to discuss this road. The Jorhat-Jhanji portion will be finished by February 2025," he said.

Gogoi, whose constituency includes Jorhat, has been a vocal advocate for the highway's timely completion. He had previously met with Gadkari and written letters urging the swift resolution of issues related to the highway's construction. The Congress leader emphasized that the ongoing delays were causing significant hardship for local residents, citing the poor road conditions, frequent accidents, and severe traffic congestion as key concerns.

"The highway has been under construction for years, causing frequent accidents and long traffic jams," Gogoi had posted on X, stressing the urgency of addressing these issues.



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