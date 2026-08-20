Jorhat woman’s mysterious death: Main accused Ankit Das arrested as police probe alleged drug party

Jorhat Police have arrested Ankit Das, one of the prime accused in connection with the mysterious death of a young woman in Jorhat, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

Das, a resident of Macharhat in Jorhat, was arrested from Milan Nagar on Thursday, August 20 by a team from Jorhat Sadar Police Station. Police are questioning him to ascertain his alleged role in the case. He had reportedly been absconding following the woman’s death.

The arrest comes after police earlier detained three other accused in connection with the case. Two young women were arrested on Tuesday, while the alleged main accused, Aryan Goswami, was subsequently taken into custody.

The two women had, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, allegedly accused Das of supplying drugs to the deceased woman. The allegation is part of the statements being examined by investigators.

A court on Wednesday remanded Goswami and the two women accused to three days of police custody.

The investigation centres on a flat at Gauri Enclave in Dahabara Chuk, Jorhat. The incident reportedly occurred at the B-2 flat, owned by Aryan’s mother, Jharna Goswami.

According to information emerging during the investigation, an alleged drug party was held at the flat on Independence Day. The residence was reportedly used for parties in the absence of Aryan’s mother.

The deceased woman was allegedly present at the gathering. Police are now examining the sequence of events at the flat and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have also questioned Jharna Goswami and Khushi Das in connection with the case. They were reportedly allowed to return home after questioning and being served notices.

Following his arrest, Aryan Goswami told the media that the woman died after allegedly consuming an excessive quantity of drugs. He also claimed that attempts were made to save her, including by giving her salt.

The claims made by the accused have not been independently established and are being examined as part of the police investigation.

The other two accused have reportedly denied knowledge of the drugs allegedly possessed by the deceased.

With Das now in custody, police have intensified the questioning of the accused as they seek to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and determine the role, if any, of those arrested in the incident.