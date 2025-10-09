Journalist assaulted, verbally abused in Assam's Silchar, sparks outcry

A disturbing incident shook Silchar when a local journalist identified as Kishan Mala, was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by an unidentified individual in broad daylight on October 9.



According to eyewitness reports, the accused, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was driving a vehicle bearing registration number AS-11G-9422. The alleged attack took place in a public area before the assailant fled the scene immediately.



The assault on a press member has triggered widespread condemnation from journalists’ associations and the public alike, raising concerns over press freedom and safety.



The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Cachar, has acknowledged the incident but has not yet provided an official statement or further details regarding the investigation.



The incident has prompted calls for a swift probe and strict action against the perpetrator to ensure the safety of media personnel in the region.