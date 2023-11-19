The Journalists' Forum Assam (JFA) has expressed deep concern over the escalating verbal attacks on journalists and has called for unity within the state's media fraternity to combat such challenges.

The JFA's statement was prompted by derogatory comments made by AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal against video journalists. The parliamentarian's remark, suggesting that they should be physically harmed, has drawn widespread condemnation from the media community.

JFA President Rupam Barua and Secretary Nava Thakuria strongly condemned Ajmal's attitude and called for necessary actions against the businessman-turned-politician. They also urged media professionals to display unity, integrity, and professionalism in the face of such adversity.

Highlighting the need for media managements to actively defend their employees, the JFA stated the importance of standing together to protect the rights and dignity of journalists. Such incidents not only tarnish the reputation of individual reporters but also cast a shadow on the entire media fraternity.

The forum also took note of serious allegations made by Assamese entrepreneur and film producer Luit Kumar Barman. Barman publicly accused certain city-based television journalists of being beneficiaries of a Rs 260 crore NRC Assam updation scam, where he serves as a legal complainant.

The JFA called upon the proprietors and editors of news channels to issue separate clarifications, ensuring that no journalists associated with their organizations are involved in the alleged scam. Failure to do so, the forum warned, could lead the audience to perceive the entire media community as corrupt.