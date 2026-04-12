Journalists raise alarm over ‘attacks on media’ in Assam

Journalists in Guwahati have voiced serious concerns over what they described as “attacks on media” during the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, highlighting growing threats to press freedom in the state.



At a protest meeting held at the Gauhati Press Club, attended by around 150 media professionals, participants resolved to escalate the matter to the highest authorities. Memorandums will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Election Commission of India.



The journalists cited several incidents that raised concern, including remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reportedly said he would “politically and intellectually” finish off two media groups if re-elected. They also referred to an alleged attack on the North Lakhimpur office of Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin, which took place hours after polling concluded on April 9.



Participants at the meeting alleged that such incidents indicate a “systematic attack” on the press, undermining its independence and functioning. They stressed the urgent need to safeguard media freedom, especially during the electoral process.



As part of their demands, journalists called for the formation of an independent media commission comprising retired judges, legal experts, and members of civil society to address issues related to press security and freedom.



The meeting adopted three resolutions, including organising a broader citizens’ meet to raise awareness on the issue. The Gauhati Press Club also urged press clubs across Assam to stage similar protests and collectively push for institutional action.

Memorandums will also be sent to the Press Council of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the state’s Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police, seeking intervention.



Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly was held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.