At a time when not a single student passed the recently announced high school education examination in several government schools in the state, 100 percent of students passed in the Dawgangbari Bodo Medium High School on the Bhutan border in Tamulpur district and brought glory to the region.

This time 117 students appeared for the high school education examination from The Daogangbari Bodo Medium High School, a government school in a big medium without proper infrastructure.

Out of 117, 1 passed star number, 20 passed first division, 85 passed second division, and 11 passed in third division.

The school's accomplishment, which is regularly taught with the support of teachers, parents, and pupils, has given the region pride.

The news of 100 percent pass from Dawgangbari Boro Medium High School in Tamulpur district has brought hope to the fore in parallel with the continuation of the private sector school journey.

The school was established in 1986 and privatized in 2013. The school passed 100 per cent in the year of privatization as well as in 2020 and 2021.