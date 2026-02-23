JSW Group, Assam govt launch landmark heritage museum in Guwahati to showcase 17th-century Vrindavani Vastra

The construction of state-of-the-art heritage museum – being built in collaboration between the JSW Group and the Government of Assam – commenced in Guwahati on February 23.

The commencement of the construction was marked by the laying of the foundation stone by the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr.HimantaBiswaSarma, and Mr. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group.

The event was also attended by other distinguished dignitaries, including Savitri Jindal, Sangita Jindal, Bimal Borah, Minister for Cultural Affairs of Assam, and Richard Blurton, Museum Curator & Former Head of South and Southeast Asia at British Museum.



The museum – being built as a landmark cultural institution dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Assam’s art, culture and heritage - is being developed at the Sericulture Farm, Khanapara, on a 45,000-square-foot site allotted by the Government of Assam. The construction of the museum is being fully funded by the JSW Group. Conceived as a world-class cultural destination, the museum will host national and international artefacts, travelling exhibitions and curated cultural showcases, enabling meaningful global cultural exchange.



Also Read: Vrindavani Vastra: The pride of Assam

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said, “The ground-breaking of this museum marks the beginning of a deeply meaningful journey.



At JSW, we believe cultural institutions play a vital role in shaping society’s identity and inspiring future generations. This museum is our tribute to Assam’s extraordinary artistic and spiritual legacy, and our commitment to creating a world-class space that places Indian heritage at the heart of global cultural conversations.”

The museum will house modern conservation facilities, including advanced climate control and security systems, ensuring the long-term preservation of priceless artefacts. Conceived as a long-term partnership between the Government of Assam and the JSW Group, the museum aims to become a cultural landmark for the Northeast.

Among its highlights will be the inaugural exhibition of the VrindavaniVastra, the celebrated 17th-century devotional textile woven under the spiritual guidance of Srimanta Sankardev. Regarded as one of Assam’s most significant surviving sacred textiles, the VrindavaniVastra is composed of multiple woven silk panels depicting narrative scenes from the Bhagavata Purana, from the early life of Krishna in Vrindavan, including the Kaliyadamana and Vastraharana.

The museum underscores a shared commitment to fostering greater understanding of Assam’s cultural heritage and elevating its recognition at both national and international levels. The initiative reflects a collective effort to celebrate Assam’s artistic excellence while strengthening global cultural dialogue.