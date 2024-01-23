The Ayodhya verdict echoed across India, finally concluding a dispute that had cast a long shadow for centuries. At the helm of this landmark decision was former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. But his story goes beyond the courtroom, for it is woven into the rich tapestry of Assam's Ahom history and legends. This is a fact not lost on Gogoi's relative, Shrinjan Rajkumar Gohain.

In a recent social media post, Gohain spoke of Gogoi's legacy by writing: "It took a man of untainted Royal lineage... resulting in the resolution of India's longest-running feud."

These words not only highlight Gogoi's ancestry but also underscore the weight and significance of the Ayodhya verdict.

As per Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Ahom Burnaji, Gogoi's lineage traces back to the proud Ahom kings, with monarchs Rudra Singha and Rajeswar Singha as his seventh and sixth great-grandfathers. Legend claims that the Ahom kings themselves believed they descended from Lord Krishna, through their mythical ancestor Khunlung.

According to Ahom mythology, Khunlung was believed to be the grandson of Lord Krishna. The story goes that after Lord Krishna's death, his grandson Khunlung migrated from Dwaraka (Krishna's legendary city) to what is now known as Assam in northeastern India. Khunlung is considered to be the progenitor of the Ahom dynasty, which later established the Ahom Kingdom in the region.

Born into such a rich and vibrant legacy, Gogoi's path led him to the highest judicial office in India.

The Ayodhya verdict, delivered by a unanimous and anonymous bench, was not just a legal milestone, but it was a demonstration that even the most complex and sensitive issues can find resolution through careful deliberation and committment to justice.

Gogoi's legacy, however, does not rest solely on this one verdict. His long and illustrious career has been a testament to his dedication to upholding the rule of law.

Beyond the legal arena, Gogoi's story whispers of ancestry and ancient legends, reminding us that the threads of history and family weave intricate patterns into the fabric of modernity. And in the end, it was a man with such a rich legacy who sat on the edge of history to settle the Ayodhya dispute once and for all.

