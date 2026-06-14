Judge's Court Bar Association, Guwahati forms new executive committee for 2026–2028

The Judge's Court Bar Association, Guwahati, constituted its new executive committee for the 2026–2028 term during a general meeting held on June 12.

Advocate Ajanta Talukdar was unanimously re-elected as President for a second consecutive term. Advocates Dhrubajyoti Das and Mousumi Dutta were elected as Vice Presidents of the association.

Advocate Gyanajit Sarma was elected as General Secretary for the first time, while advocate Dipak Baruah was chosen as Cultural Secretary. A 17-member executive committee was also formed to lead the association over the next two years.

Speaking at the meeting, President Ajanta Talukdar announced plans to organize a state-level debate competition involving law colleges across Assam. He also said that the association would conduct legal awareness camps and educational programmes on legal issues in schools, colleges, and universities across the state.

Talukdar expressed hope of receiving support from the Government of Assam and the public in promoting legal awareness and strengthening access to justice. Emphasizing the role of law in building a healthy and progressive society, he stated that the doors of justice should remain open to all sections of society and reaffirmed the association's commitment to legal literacy and public service.