‘Judgments must be free from external influence’: SC judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, on October 19, underscored that judicial decisions must be free from any external influence to ensure continued public confidence in the judiciary.

Speaking at a special lecture on “Judicial Professionalism, Etiquette and Expectations from Judicial Officers” after launching the official website of the All Assam Judges Association, Justice Bhuyan said that maintaining independence in judicial functioning is crucial for preserving the institution’s credibility.

“The faith of the public in the judicial system must remain unshaken through fair and impartial deliverance of justice,” he said, adding that legitimacy of the judiciary depends not only on judgments but also on how judicial officers are perceived by society.

“For this, it is essential that judgments are pronounced in an atmosphere free from any form of external influence. The judiciary should never be seen to be bestowing any kind of favour,” Justice Bhuyan remarked.

He urged district judicial officers to remain pragmatic while upholding the spirit of the Constitution and to maintain professional integrity in all circumstances. Cautioning against close ties with members of other services, he advised judicial officers to exercise restraint both in professional and public life.

Justice Bhuyan also highlighted that a strong and efficient district judiciary forms the foundation for a credible judicial system at the national level. He expressed hope that the newly launched website of the association would enhance communication and foster unity among its members.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, along with other dignitaries, attended the event.