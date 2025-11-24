Judicial Commission extends affidavit deadline in Zubeen Garg death probe to December 12

The Judicial Commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has extended the deadline for filing affidavits by an additional 21 days. The new cut-off date for submissions has now been set for December 12.



The earlier deadline, which expired on November 21, marked the end of the initial period allocated for individuals and stakeholders to submit sworn statements. However, following multiple requests and the large volume of pending affidavits, the Commission has formally approved an extension to ensure comprehensive participation from all concerned parties.



The Commission was formed to thoroughly examine the events leading to Zubeen Garg’s sudden death and to determine whether any negligence, foul play, or procedural lapses were involved.



In a parallel development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe by sending two bags belonging to the late singer for forensic examination. According to sources, the bags—one trolley bag and one handbag, were seized from Zubeen’s Kahilipara residence during a search operation on Saturday. Both items were transferred from the CID office to a forensic laboratory for detailed analysis.



The SIT team learned that Zubeen had reportedly carried these bags during his recent trip to Singapore. Investigators are now hoping that the forensic evaluation may yield crucial leads in the ongoing case.