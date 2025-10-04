Judicial commission to seek affidavits from social media users over Zubeen’s death claims

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that individuals who made claims on YouTube and Facebook regarding the circumstances of singer Zubeen Garg’s death will now be required to submit affidavits before the judicial commission probing the case.

Officials said that the commission will closely monitor those who have voiced allegations or suspicions online but fail to cooperate with the inquiry process. “The ball is now in their court. How they handle it will reveal who truly stands as a fan of Zubeen Garg,” a source said.

The commission will be led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. Speaking in a Facebook live session, Sarma urged anyone with information or videos related to Garg’s death to come forward and provide evidence before the commission.

Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while swimming, shortly after travelling there to attend the 4th NorthEast India Festival. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department is already probing the case, following the registration of more than 60 FIRs across Assam.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of online narratives surrounding the cultural icon’s demise, with investigators stressing the need to separate fact from speculation through verifiable testimonies.