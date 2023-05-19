In a significant development related to the Junmoni Rabha accident and death case, the Assam Police Headquarters has taken action to ensure a fair investigation. In an order issued May 19, four police officers have been transferred to the headquarters for their involvement in the ongoing cases.

The transfer order pertains to multiple cases, including Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 84/23 under sections 443/23 and U/S 489(A)/489(B) IPC, as well as Nagaon PS Case No., Jakhalabandha PS Case No. 87/23 U/S 120B/302/34 IPC, and North Lakhimpur PS Case No. 183/23 U/S 120B/395/397/342/387 IPC.

The four officers who have been directed to report to the Assam Police Headquarters immediately and relinquish their current charges are as follows:

1. Rupiyoti Kalita, APS, Addl.SP(Crime) Nagaon.

2. Insp. Manoj Rajbongshi, OC Nagaon, Sadar PS.

3. Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS.

4. SI Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha OP.