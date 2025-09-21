“Just the beginning, crowds will really swell up”: Gaurav Gogoi on Zubeen Garg’s farewell

As Guwahati braces for an unprecedented outpouring of grief following the arrival of Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has cautioned that the crowd is likely to swell further through the day. He noted that many people from across Assam were travelling overnight and would reach the city by afternoon.

“This is just the beginning. I think more and more people will come... from what info I have there are many people travelling overnight from across the state of Assam, they will reach by afternoon. We can expect the crowds to really swell up. I hope the administration is ready... Hopefully, once the body arrives here, we will be able to say farewell to Zubeen in the manner we want to,” Gogoi said.

The mortal remains of the legendary singer, who died in Singapore on Friday while swimming without a life jacket, landed in Guwahati on the morning of September 21. His body was flown from Singapore to Delhi, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita paid tribute at Indira Gandhi International Airport, before being flown to Assam.

Additional security forces have been stationed outside Garg’s residence on Kahalipara Road, where his family — including his ailing 85-year-old father — will pay their respects. Later, the body will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai from 9 am to 7 pm for the public to offer homage.

On Saturday night, the first signs of the overwhelming public response were visible when fans broke barricades at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, forcing police to resort to baton-charge to control the situation.

Authorities have since imposed sweeping traffic restrictions, including a ban on goods vehicles on NH-27 and NH-17 from 6 am to 11 pm. Visitors to the sports complex must enter through Gate 1A and exit via Gate 3. Parking has been arranged at ISBT Khanapara, Greenwood Resort, Lokhra Bihatoli, Bathowpuri Bodo HS School, and several other locations.

The Assam Cabinet will meet later in the evening to finalise the cremation venue after consultations with Garg’s family and cultural organisations.

With thousands already on the move and many more expected by afternoon, Guwahati is set for a rare moment of collective mourning, reflecting the depth of Assam’s affection for its most cherished cultural icon.