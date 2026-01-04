Justice A Muhamed Mustaque sworn in as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

Justice A Muhamed Mustaque on January 4 took oath as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court at an official ceremony held at Lok Bhawan.

The oath of office was administered by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur. With this, Justice Mustaque becomes the 24th Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, members of the Council of Ministers, senior government officials, and members of the legal fraternity were present at the ceremony.

Justice Mustaque succeeds Justice Biswanath Somadder, who retired recently. Prior to his appointment, Justice Mustaque served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning of the judiciary in the state.