Garima Saikia Garg, wife of music icon Zubeen Garg, reiterated her demand for justice in his death and cautioned against attempts to associate the campaign with any political party or ideology.

In a social media post, Garima said she was travelling to Gaya to perform rituals for Zubeen Garg, her mother-in-law Ily Borthakur and her sister-in-law Jonkie Borthakur. She said the family would be unable to attend a public meeting scheduled at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur but would extend its full support to the people of Assam in their pursuit of justice.

“We fully support every fight for justice for Zubeen. There is no political or any other ideology in it, and let no one try to impose their own views on it,” Garima wrote, reiterating that securing justice for the singer remained the family's sole demand.

Her statement came ahead of a public meeting convened by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and visual artist Marshall Baruah at Zubeen Khetra at noon on Saturday. The meeting was called to discuss the next course of action in the campaign following bail granted to two accused in the case relating to the singer's death.

Baruah, in his appeal to the public, questioned whether the remaining accused could also secure bail and urged people to participate in discussions on the way forward. Gogoi separately invited members of the public to join the meeting to deliberate on the demand for justice.

The developments follow the Gauhati High Court's decision to grant bail to singer Amritprabha Mahanta. Zubeen Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, has also been granted bail. Both had filed bail petitions in January.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which investigated the case, named seven accused in its chargesheet. Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police, was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September 2025. His death triggered widespread public demands for an investigation and accountability, with the case continuing to draw attention across Assam.