The Ministry of Law and Justice Department on January 10 has notified the appointment of Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from 12.01.2023 consequent upon the retirement of Shri Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.”, the notification released by the Law Ministry read.

Justice NK Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal, Manipur, to (Late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who had served as the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi.

He briefly practiced before the Supreme Court of India before shifting to the Gauhati High Court. He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in 2008.

In 2011, Justice Singh was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and, in 2012, he was made a permanent judge.

He was appointed a judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation in the year 2013. He was later transferred to the Gauahti High Court in 2018.

In the year 2019, Justice Singh served as acting Chief Justice, following the transfer of acting Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami to the Sikkim High Court as its Chief Justice.

In 2020 as well, Justice Singh was appointed acting Chief Justice following the retirement of then Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba.

Further, in 2022, Justice Singh was once again appointed acting Chief Justice following the elevation of then Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Sudhanshu Dhulia to the Supreme Court.