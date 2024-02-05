Justice Vijay Bishnoi has been sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan today in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma also took to social media to congratulate Justice Bishnoi on his swearing-in as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

"I congratulate Justice Vijay Bishnoi Ji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. His legal acumen, wisdom, counsel and vast experience will greatly benefit the State. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," said CM Sarma on social media platform X.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Dass, Chief Secretary, Govt.of Assam Paban Kumar Borthakur, Advocate General Assam Devajit Saikia, DGP G.P.Singh, DGP, Meghalaya L.R.Bishnoi, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from legal fraternity, and other senior officials of State govt.

Prior to this, Justice Bishnoi was a judge at the Rajasthan High Court. His appointment will come into effect from the day he assumes charge as the new Chief Justice. His appointment had been recently announced by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

