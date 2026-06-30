Juvenile gharial sighting in Assam's West Karbi Anglong signals revival of river ecosystem: Himanta

The sighting of a juvenile gharial in the Kekaidong River in West Karbi Anglong reflects the gradual revival of Assam's river ecosystems, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, June 30.

In a post on X, Sarma said the presence of the endangered reptile was an indication of improving ecological health in the State.

"Healthy rivers tell their own story. The sighting of a juvenile gharial in the Kekaidong River, West Karbi Anglong, reflects the steady revival of Assam's natural ecosystems," he said.

Sarma said the development reinforces the need to continue efforts to conserve the State's biodiversity and protect its natural habitats.

"It encourages us to remain steadfast in protecting the rich biodiversity that defines our State," he added.



Healthy rivers tell their own story.



🐊 The sighting of a juvenile Gharial in the Kekaidong River, West Karbi Anglong, reflects the steady revival of Assam's natural ecosystems.



It encourages us to remain steadfast in protecting the rich biodiversity that defines our State. pic.twitter.com/JiwSojHTmh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2026

The gharial (Gavialis gangeticus), a fish-eating crocodilian native to the Indian subcontinent, is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Its presence is widely regarded as an indicator of a healthy freshwater ecosystem, as the species depends on clean, free-flowing rivers for survival.