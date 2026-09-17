Juvenile Royal Bengal tiger rescued near Kaziranga’s 6th Addition in Assam's Biswanath

A juvenile Royal Bengal tiger was safely rescued on September 17 from Notungaon near Biswanath Ghat, on the fringe of the 6th Addition to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) under the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

The tiger was first spotted in bushes within a village habitation in the morning. Following the alert, the Forest Department, in coordination with the civil administration and police, cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of residents and the animal.

Forest officials initially kept the juvenile under close observation, as it was suspected that the tiger may have strayed away from its mother. Authorities waited for several hours to give the mother an opportunity to return and reclaim the cub.

However, no signs of another tiger were observed despite prolonged monitoring.

As the possibility of a natural reunion at the location diminished, forest officials launched a carefully planned rescue operation. Nets were strategically positioned to guide the juvenile towards a trap cage.

After a prolonged wait, the tiger entered the cage and was safely secured.

Given the young age of the animal, the rescue team avoided the use of chemical immobilisation. The juvenile has since been placed under observation and is receiving necessary veterinary care.

Forest officials said that, depending on the animal’s health and behavioural condition, efforts will be made to reunite it with its mother in the 6th Addition of KNP&TR. The ultimate objective is to return the juvenile to its natural habitat and facilitate a reunion with its mother, if feasible.

The Forest Department also thanked residents of the fringe areas for their cooperation and restraint during the rescue operation, saying their support was crucial to ensuring the safety of both the animal and the community.

The incident has also highlighted the ecological importance of the 6th Addition to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which provides an important extension of protected habitat and facilitates wildlife movement in the landscape.