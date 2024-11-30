Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a press meeting for the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, on November 30 wherein he highlighted that the DoNER Ministry will host the first-ever event.

He emphasised the importance of the Northeast in India’s future development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“It is the PM's vision that the Northeast should serve as the engine of India's growth. The eight avatars of Lakshmi — Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry — symbolise the essence of the Northeast”, he stated in his address.

Minister of State for Education & DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, Secretary, Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, and other senior officials of the Ministry were present at the event.

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, celebration of the Northeast India's cultural wealth, a three-day cultural festival, will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from December 6 to 8, 2024. The event is being organised by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region managed through its CPSE, North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC).

‘Purvi’, the mascot of the Mahotsav was introduced during the curtain raiser event. Purvi is a young girl representing all eight states of Northeast India. The mascot is envisioned to continue symbolizing the North East region, going forward, beyond the duration of the event.

Brig. Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), MD, NEHHDC briefed the audience about the Mahotsav. He informed that the first edition of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav has been designed to highlight the vast cultural tapestry of Northeast India, bringing together an array of traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices in one dynamic showcase. The festival's goal is to promote interaction and economic opportunities in areas such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism, thereby acting as an impetus for the region's economic advancement and progress.

The Mahotsav will feature a variety of events, including:

Artisan exhibitions where more than 250 artisans and entrepreneurs from the north eastern region will display Handicrafts, Handlooms and Agri-Horti produce, and an exquisite collection of 34 GI tagged products - indigenous fruits and organic products of Northeast India.

State specific pavilions, Eri and Muga Silk Gallery will also be a key highlight of the event.

Technical sessions on key areas crucial to the development of the northeastern region, such as women's leadership, information technology, energy, healthcare, sports, arts, and culture. An overarching session titled 'Towards Prosperity: Catalysing North East's Progress Towards a Viksit Bharat', aimed at highlighting the crucial part the region plays in driving the country towards advancement will also be conducted during the Mahotsav.

Investors roundtable designed to be a unique opportunity to build and strengthen networks, partnerships, and joint initiatives, while providing an in-depth look at the numerous opportunities for business growth and new investments in the Northeast.

Participants will explore business opportunities, and establish meaningful connections within these key sectors, further enhancing economic collaboration and growth.

Design Conclave and Fashion Show, dedicated towards displaying the rich handloom and handicraft traditions of North East India at a national stage.

The Design Conclave aims to be a knowledge platform for design students and aficionados, fostering education, inspiration, and empowerment within the design community. The show is poised to be a beautiful collaboration between the region's artisans and distinguished designers.

Ashtalakshmi Grameen Haat is poised to be a highlight of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, designed to recreate the vibrant atmosphere of Northeast India's traditional rural markets. This curated marketplace will feature a diverse collection of stalls, with more than 300 artisans, organic producers, and farmers set to display an extensive variety of indigenous products.

Cultural performances will also be held where traditional dances, mesmerizing performances, and a showcase of the region's rich cultural heritage will be held.

On December 6, the audience will be treated to a captivating cultural experience with the "Ashtalakshmi Symphony," a performance that will celebrates the festival's spirit. In addition, the renowned Shillong Chamber Choir will grace the event with their melodious presence later in the evening.

On December 7, the second day of the Mahotsav there will be an enthralling lineup of performances. The vibrant rhythms and unique melodies of PANGPARI from Mizoram will captivate the audience, followed by the electrifying band performance by SOFIYUM from Sikkim. The cultural extravaganza will continue with a Fashion Show by Prasad Bidapa, featuring collections from talented designers of the north eastern region and a grand finale by some of the top Indian designers would be displayed.

On December 8, the Mahotsav will resonate with the sounds of BASAV from Manipur, offering a musical performance that promises to be both soulful and stirring. Adding to the day's excitement, the FEATHERHEADS HAOKUI band will deliver a powerful performance, while the elegant Tai Khamti Dance will provide a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of the region. Furthermore, the talented guitarist Imnanla Jamir will enchant the audience with her virtuosic skills, concluding a day filled with diverse and captivating artistic expressions.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will offer the attendees a distinctive voyage where heritage will meet modernity, creating a space where the region's diverse tapestry will not only be celebrated but will also be encouraged to prosper.

The Northeast is set to be a key player in propelling India's journey towards development. This initiative of MDoNER ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav’ will become a calendar event herein after continuing to honour and showcase the cultural wealth and diversity of the northeastern region.