Union Minister for Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressed a press conference in Guwahati and announced a series of significant initiatives aimed at boosting development and disaster relief in the Northeast. Highlighting the central government’s commitment, Scindia announced an allocation of Rs 11,000 crore for flood relief in Assam and Sikkim.

Scindia stated the remarkable growth in the region's infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “In the last 75 years, the Northeast was neglected, but PM Modi has turned it into India’s growth engine,” he stated. He noted that the number of airports in the region has nearly doubled, from 9 to 17, with three new airports constructed in Arunachal Pradesh alone.

Under the ambitious Purvoday initiative, which envisions the Northeast as India's sunrise region, the government has made substantial investments. The budget for the Ministry of DoNER has seen a significant increase from Rs 1,750 crore during the Congress regime to Rs 6,000 crore under the current administration.

Scindia also highlighted the substantial increase in financial support to Assam, stating, “During PM Modi’s tenure, the tax devolution to Assam has increased to Rs 2.30 lakh crore, nearly four times the amount given from 2004 to 2014.”

In addition to flood management funds, the Union Minister announced the establishment of 100 new post offices across the Northeast, reflecting the government’s focus on enhancing connectivity and services. He also mentioned the development of South Asia’s largest cancer hospital network in Assam, with seven new hospitals, and the upcoming first AIIMS in Guwahati.

Other notable projects include the first national data center in the Northeast, to be set up in Assam, and a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit, poised to transform the region’s technological landscape. Furthermore, the central government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for railway development in 2024-2025, with 70 km of new tracks being laid in Assam.

Reflecting on past delays, Scindia pointed out the timely completion of key projects like the Bogibeel Bridge and the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, both inaugurated under PM Modi’s tenure.

Scindia reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the Northeast into a hub of growth and development, ensuring it remains at the forefront of India's progress.