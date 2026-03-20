KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang files nomination for Rongkhang, accompanies BJP’s Amri candidate in Hamren

Key candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party filed their nomination papers at the District Commissioner’s Office in Hamren for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, marking a crucial step in the electoral process in West Karbi Anglong.

Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, submitted his nomination for the 111-Rongkhang (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency. He was accompanied by Dr. Habe Teron, who filed his nomination from the 112-Amri (ST) constituency.

Both constituencies fall under West Karbi Anglong district and are considered politically significant in the hill region. The nomination filings signal the beginning of an intense electoral contest, with both candidates expected to focus on issues such as regional development, strengthening autonomous governance, and community welfare.