Re-polling in two stations of Duar Amla Council Constituency in West Karbi Anglong district is underway on Friday.

After violence erupted in the polling booths, the Assam state election commission announced a re-poll at two polling stations on Thursday. A furious mob damaged ballot boxes at these two polling sites, alleging foul play on the part of the polling officials.

To disperse the mob, security personnel stationed there had to resort to blank shooting.

At least 154 candidates ran in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections on Wednesday. The ruling BJP contested all 26 seats, while the Congress fought for 24 of them.

Along with others, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ran in 10 seats and the CPIL (ML) in 15.

According to the state election commission, 77.96 percent of voters cast ballots.