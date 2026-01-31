KAAC Principal secretary Mukul Kr Saikia transferred; Dilip Terang given additional charge

The Government of Assam has announced a significant change in the administrative leadership of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Diphu. Effective 1 February 2026, Mukul Kumar Saikia, IAS (SCS-2011), will no longer serve as Principal Secretary of the KAAC following a state-wide administrative reshuffle. He is now posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Information Department, marking a shift in his responsibilities within the state government. The transfer aims to streamline functions across key administrative departments in Assam.

Mukul Kumar Saikia’s transfer comes as part of a broader strategy by the Assam government to rotate senior officials within its administrative framework. With the move, the government seeks to optimise departmental effectiveness while ensuring experienced leadership continues to steer crucial posts. Saikia’s new role in the Information Department is expected to leverage his prior experience within the state’s bureaucracy.

The transition at KAAC has also prompted the appointment of Dilip Terang, ACS (DR-1999), to a higher temporary administrative role. Terang, who is currently serving as Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu, has been assigned the responsibilities of in-charge (I/c) Principal Secretary of KAAC. This change is set to take effect immediately upon Saikia’s transfer on 1 February 2026.

Dilip Terang’s appointment comes during his extended deputation period at KAAC. The government directive allows him to officiate as in-charge Principal Secretary until further orders, ensuring that the administrative continuity of the Council remains intact. His tenure and experience within the KAAC administration are expected to facilitate a smooth transition during this period of reshuffle.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, with its base in Diphu, holds significant responsibility for overseeing governance in the region. Leadership changes at the Principal Secretary level are closely watched, as they impact the Council’s ability to deliver services and manage its administrative agenda. Local officials have welcomed the smooth handover between Saikia and Terang in anticipation of uninterrupted Council operations.

This reshuffle marks another instance of Assam’s periodic efforts to rejuvenate its administrative machinery. Such transfers are part of the government’s broader policy to foster dynamic leadership and maintain the effective functioning of state institutions. The Information Department, where Saikia will now serve, plays a strategic role in the dissemination of government policies and communication with the public.

Officials at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council are expected to coordinate closely during this interim period. Administrative staff have initiated the necessary procedures to accommodate the changes and maintain the Council’s ongoing projects. The government has not specified the duration for which Dilip Terang will act as in-charge Principal Secretary, stating only that he will serve in this capacity until further orders.

Administrative reshuffles of this nature are a routine aspect of governance in Assam, intended to bring fresh perspectives and maintain operational efficiency. The current changes at KAAC reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to adapt its leadership structures for the benefit of regional administration and service delivery.