KAC CEM Jibesh Ray assures deshi community representation at Pushna Utsav in Dhubri

The two-day Pushna Utsav, organised by the Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, concluded on Thursday at Beltoli in the Bilasipara sub-division of Dhubri district, blending vibrant cultural celebrations with a strong call for social reform and inclusive development of the Deshi community.

Addressing a large gathering, Chief Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) Jibesh Ray pledged that the council would become more inclusive and assured that a representative from the Deshi community would be accommodated within the council’s representative framework. His assurance was received with applause, as the Deshi community, an indigenous Muslim group of western Assam, has long sought greater institutional representation.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Hafizul Ahmed, Chairman of the Goria Development Council, Government of Assam, Nurul Haque, President of the Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, and Sapior Rahman, former working president of the organisation. The speakers delivered lectures focusing on socio-economic upliftment, stressing that cultural preservation must go hand in hand with social progress.

Issues such as the eradication of social superstitions, the urgent need to end child marriage, promotion of literacy, and enhancement of vocational skills were strongly emphasised during the discussions. Organisers noted that while Pushna Utsav is traditionally a festival of cultural joy, this year’s celebrations consciously highlighted awareness-building and reform-oriented initiatives aimed at empowering the community.

The festival also witnessed cultural programmes, art and debate competitions, and exhibitions showcasing the Deshi community’s heritage. Traditional food items and household articles reflecting the community’s cultural identity were displayed, with speakers underlining the cultural significance of Shidol, regarded as a marker food of the Deshi community, much like Khar in Assamese households.

A key highlight of the concluding day was the conferment of the “Fearless Journalism Award” on Mehtab Uddin Ahmed, a journalist with India Today NE, for his courageous and impactful reporting in Lower Assam. The award was presented by the Central Committee of the Jatiya Parishad in recognition of his commitment to truth and public-interest journalism. Former central president of the organisation, Shahnawaz Hussain, said journalism forms the backbone of a progressive society and expressed hope that recognising fearless reporting would inspire the youth to uphold truth and accountability.

Held on January 21 and 22, the Pushna Utsav was jointly organised by the Central Committee of the Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad and its Bilasipara district committee. The event concluded with renewed resolve to preserve cultural heritage while advancing a forward-looking agenda for social reform and inclusive development in Lower Assam.

