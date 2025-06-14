The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, a revered pilgrimage for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, has resumed after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first batch of this year's Yatra embarked on their journey on Friday. The formal flag-off ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

"Honoured to flag off the first batch of KMY 2025 - a sacred journey that is a testament to India's living civilizational connections across the borders. Wished all yatris a safe and fulfilling journey," Minister Pabitra Margherita stated in a post on X. He also thanked Chinese authorities for their cooperation.

The Yatra, organised annually by the Government of India, takes place via two key routes: the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. It was suspended in 2020. Efforts for resumption involved diplomatic discussions between India and China.

"Lake Manasarovar lies at 4,590 metres (15,060 feet) above sea level and is one of the highest freshwater lakes in the world. As per Hindu theology, drinking water from Lake Manasarovar cleanses all the sins of the past hundred lives! Whether it is the pristine beauty of the region or its religious significance, the Yatra is a much sought-after experience," according to an information guide by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This year, 750 pilgrims will undertake the journey in 15 batches. Each batch comprises 50 Yatris, with five batches travelling through the Lipulekh route and ten through the Nathu La route. Both routes are fully motorable.

The selection of Yatris is through a fair and random process conducted online. This year, the Ministry of External Affairs received 5,561 applications, with notable participation from both male and female applicants.