Kakopathar prepares for Rati Bihu showcase, Moran community leads cultural tourism push

Preparations are underway in Kakopathar for the celebration of Rati Bihu on April 25, with the Moran community taking the lead in promoting indigenous culture and rural tourism in the region.

The event is being organised by the Kakopathar Rati Bihu & Cultural Development Trust in collaboration with local organisations, including the Assam Moran Sabha and the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU), along with regional committees.

Organisers said the programme aims to highlight the traditions of the Moran community through Bihu songs, dance and customary practices, while also attracting visitors. “Rati Bihu reflects the identity and traditions of our community. Through this initiative, we want to share it with a wider audience,” said Jitu Goswami, president of the organising committee.

Observed during the Bohag Bihu season, Rati Bihu is known for its night-long cultural performances and community participation. In Moran-dominated areas like Kakopathar, the festival holds added cultural significance.

Local youth groups and cultural troupes have stepped up rehearsals, while arrangements related to stage, lighting, security and visitor facilities are being put in place. Organisers expect a significant turnout this year.

Residents said such initiatives could help preserve cultural heritage while also generating livelihood opportunities for local artists, artisans and small businesses.

As the preparations near completion, Kakopathar is set to host the event with an appeal from organisers for wider public participation.