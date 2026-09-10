Kali Temple in Assam's Dima Hasao burgled; gold, silver ornaments stolen

A historic Kali temple in Maibang town of Assam’s Dima Hasao district was allegedly targeted by thieves overnight, with gold and silver ornaments, the crown placed on the idol of Goddess Kali and brass utensils used for religious rituals reportedly stolen from the premises.

The incident took place at the Sarbajanin Anandamayi Kalibari, one of the oldest temples in the area, which was established in 1957. The theft has raised concerns among residents and devotees, particularly amid reports of similar incidents in Maibang in recent months.

According to local residents, the thieves entered the temple during the night and took away several valuables, including ornaments made of gold and silver and the crown kept on the idol. Various puja articles, including brass utensils used during religious ceremonies, were also reportedly stolen.

Residents said a number of thefts have been reported in Maibang town recently. Police complaints were lodged following the incidents, but those involved have not yet been apprehended, according to locals.

Several temples in Maibang have also reportedly been targeted in previous theft incidents, prompting concerns over the security of religious institutions in the town.

Local residents have urged the police and district administration to identify and arrest those responsible for the latest theft and strengthen security arrangements at temples and other religious establishments in the area.

Police action and the recovery of the stolen valuables are expected to be closely watched by residents as concerns grow over the recurrence of such incidents in Maibang.