Kaliabor–Numaligarh highway project draws 18 bids for Rs 6,956‑crore Kaziranga elevated corridor

Strong bidder interest has emerged for the 85.6-km Kaliabor–Numaligarh highway project passing through the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga landscape, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) receiving 18 bids from developers.

The project, part of the upgrade of NH-715, is expected to be awarded during the current financial year with an estimated capital cost of Rs 6,956 crore, according to an official release.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the project aims to improve connectivity in Assam while addressing wildlife movement in and around Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The prime minister performed the bhumi pujan for the project in January 2026.

A central feature of the project is a 34.5-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor designed to allow uninterrupted wildlife movement between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong hills. The corridor will be built in three sections measuring 18.3 km, 11.2 km and 5 km.

The highway upgrade will expand the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-715 from two lanes to four lanes. Officials said the elevated design aims to minimise disturbance to wildlife habitats while enabling smoother traffic flow along the route.

The broader project includes two greenfield bypasses totalling 21 km at Jakhlabandha in Nagaon district and Bokakhat in Golaghat district. Infrastructure planned along the corridor also includes one major bridge, 20 minor bridges, seven flyovers, 84 culverts and a railway overbridge.

Additionally, five vehicular underpasses, 12 light vehicular underpasses and around 16 km of service roads will be constructed.

Authorities said the highway alignment and design were prepared in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India, the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Assam forest department. The project has also secured approval from the National Board for Wildlife.

Once completed, the upgraded corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity between key tourism and economic hubs in Assam, improve access to Kaziranga National Park and support trade and industrial activity across the region.