A family from Silchar’s Barak Valley in Assam had a narrow escape during the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists, including two foreigners. The family of three, who had arrived at the site earlier in the day as part of a tourist trip, managed to survive the harrowing ordeal and are now en route to safety.

Recounting their experience to Barak Bulletin, the family members - Debashish Bhattacharya, Prof. at Department of Bengali in Assam University, Silchar; and Dr Madhumita Das Bhattacharya, said they were in close proximity to the site when the attack unfolded. Initially mistaking the sound of gunfire for hunters using pellet guns, they later realised the gravity of the situation and took shelter behind trees and bushes.

In a chilling turn of events, the armed assailants reportedly confronted the family at gunpoint, demanding that they recite the Kalima, an Islamic declaration of faith. The family believes that their knowledge of the Kalima, gained from growing up in a Muslim-majority neighbourhood, may have saved their lives. One member of the group stated they had also been asked whether they chanted the name of Lord Ram.

The family recounted witnessing another tourist being killed on the spot for failing to recite the Kalima, describing the scene as horrifying and traumatic. Following the confrontation, they crawled down the valley, eventually reaching a road where they secured a vehicle to flee to Srinagar.

While a lesser-known group named “Kashmir Resistance” has claimed responsibility for the attack, the authenticity of the claim remains unverified.

Speaking to India Today NE, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, confirmed that he spoke to the family, who are currently safe at a hotel in Srinagar, and that they have preponed their return tickets. The SP also mentioned that he had contacted his counterpart in Jammu & Kashmir to ensure their safety.

He assured that both Assam Police and Cachar Police are fully prepared to facilitate the family’s safe return to Silchar, offering all necessary support.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, and authorities remain on high alert as efforts continue to ensure the safe passage of survivors back to their homes.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office earlier today, confirmed it is coordinating the return of a state resident who survived Tuesday’s terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority,” the CMO said in a statement, adding that it is working closely with the central government to ensure their safe return.