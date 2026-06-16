Kamakhya bound? NFR launches special trains from Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri for Ambubachi 2026

The Northeast Frontier Railway has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth, safe and comfortable travel experience for thousands of devotees expected to attend the annual Ambubachi Mela at the revered Kamakhya Temple from June 22 to 25.

Anticipating a substantial surge in passenger traffic during the four-day religious event, NFR has announced a series of passenger-centric measures, including the operation of special trains, augmentation of regular services, round-the-clock ticketing facilities, deployment of additional railway and security personnel, establishment of help desks and enquiry counters, and distribution of food packets and drinking water to pilgrims.

To cater to the expected rush, NFR will operate three special unreserved train services with nearly 50 General Second Class coaches connecting Kamakhya with key destinations in Assam and North Bengal. Several regular passenger trains will also be temporarily augmented with 11 additional General Second Class coaches to enhance carrying capacity during the mela period.

Among the special services, Train No. 05661 Kamakhya–Alipurduar Junction one-way special will depart Kamakhya on June 19 and reach Alipurduar the following day. Train Nos. 05444 and 05445 Alipurduar–Kamakhya–Alipurduar special trains will run daily from June 20 to 22 and again from June 24 to 27.

Additionally, Train No. 05780 New Jalpaiguri–Kamakhya special train will operate on June 20 and 27, while Train No. 05779 Kamakhya–New Jalpaiguri special train will run on June 21 and 28, providing extra connectivity for pilgrims travelling to and from the shrine.

To facilitate hassle-free travel, additional ticket counters will remain operational round the clock at Kamakhya and Guwahati railway stations. Special help desks and enquiry counters are also being established to assist devotees with travel-related information and guidance.

For effective crowd management and passenger safety, additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), commercial and technical departments will be deployed at Kamakhya, Guwahati and other important stations. Around 200 volunteers from the NFR Bharat Scouts and Guides will also assist pilgrims during the festival.

Railway officials said the comprehensive arrangements are aimed at ensuring seamless movement of devotees and enhancing passenger convenience during one of Northeast India's largest annual spiritual gatherings. NFR expressed confidence that the measures will help provide a safe, comfortable and efficient pilgrimage experience throughout the Ambubachi Mela period.