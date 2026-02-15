Kamakhya corridor construction to resume soon after Gauhati High Court clearance: Assam CM

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 15, announced that construction work on the long-delayed Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project will resume soon following clearance from the Gauhati High Court.

The Chief Minister said the project had been stalled due to legal proceedings but can now move forward after the High Court permitted the Assam government to proceed with the proposed access corridor at the sacred Kamakhya Temple.

On February 13, the High Court disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and a writ petition challenging the project. The PIL had sought a White Paper on the proposed construction and alleged possible violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Concerns were also raised that the project might adversely affect the temple structure, underground holy water springs, and religious practices.

The court, however, noted that the State had obtained the necessary clearances from the concerned authorities and research institutions. An affidavit filed earlier by the Special Commissioner and Special Secretary of the PWD (Building & NH) Department, Assam, stated that the Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project has been undertaken under the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East) scheme for the development of the temple area.

According to the affidavit, the frontal façade and vista of the temple have been compromised over time due to unplanned residential and commercial structures crowding the open spaces in front of the shrine. The corridor project aims to create better amenities and all-weather facilities for pilgrims while improving the overall aesthetics and infrastructure of the temple complex.

The Advocate General informed the court that the project was initially conceived with the understanding that there would be no interference with the architecture and ancient sculptures in and around the sanctum sanctorum. The State also acknowledged concerns regarding potential adverse impact on the underground holy water springs.

To address these concerns, the government entrusted Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to conduct hydrological and geophysical studies of the proposed construction area. An MoU was signed between PWD (Building), Assam and IIT Guwahati in June 2024. Additionally, the services of the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, were commissioned to study possible hydrological and geophysical impacts.

The National Institute of Hydrology has submitted its report, which was vetted by IIT Guwahati. The findings indicated that the project is viable and can be executed without damaging the sacred underground natural water springs or the ancient structures, the court observed.

With the High Court’s clearance and technical validation from premier research institutions, the Assam government is now set to resume construction work on the Kamakhya Corridor project in the coming days.