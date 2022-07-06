Assam’s Tourism Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, today held a post-event review meeting on Ambubachi Mela with all the line departments of government and other stakeholders at Kamakhya Higher Secondary School in Guwahati.

He asserted that Kamakhya needs to be focus point of Tourism all throughout the year and not only during Ambubachi Mela which is possible only when a robust infrastructure is developed to facilitate the tourists.

Addressing management problems faced by all the departments during Ambubachi Mela so that a proper assessment can be done for better preparedness for next year, Baruah instructed the department officials to submit a detailed report regarding the problems faced and the way forward to address the same to Deputy Commisioner’s office.

He also suggested traffic management to keep a part of the road clear for emergency services like fire brigade and ambulance.

He advised the concerned officials to visit other religious tourist shrines across India with high footfall and learn their best practices for crowd management.

"The administration also needs to build a mega accommodation arrangement with sufficient bio-toilets for convenience of the temple visitors during Ambubachi" the Minister stated.

He also said that since Kamakhya is the epicenter of tourism in Assam, a world class facility and infrastructure needs to be developed by the Government in cooperation of Doloi Samaj.

Pallav Gopal Jha, the DC of Kamrup Metro and other senior officials of Tourism and other departments were also present at the meeting.