Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that no construction shall start in the proposed Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor until due clearance from IIT- Guwahati.

Speaking to the reporters here in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The work for the Kamakhya corridor has been to Larsen & Toubro and the plan has been given to IIT Guwahati for approval....I think within 2-3 months the physical work will start only if IIT Guwahati gives clearance.

Further speaking on the concern of the people on the proposed corridor, Sarma asserted that the state government has the support of the people and the work will be done within 2 years.



Also Read: Assam: Massive marksheet scam uncovered at Gauhati University, prime accused arrested

"People are worried about the word corridor...corridor is nothing but a road, people are thinking the state is going to make something extra-ordinary thing... nothing will change only roof sheeting will be placed," he added.

Earlier, the Assam government also informed the Gauhati High Court that the construction of the Kamakhya temple access corridor will not begin until clearance from IIT Guwahati is received, which will scrutinise the blueprint and undertake hydrological and geological studies.

PWD (buildings and national highway) in its affidavit stated that the department is proceeding to execute an MoU for scrutinizing the drawings relating to the construction of the Kamakhya temple corridor and while scrutinising the same, the IIT Guwahati team will undertake hydrological and geological studies, which is mandatory.



