Kamakhya Temple ready for Ambubachi Mela 2026, lakhs of devotees expected

With just a day left for the commencement of Ambubachi Mela 2026, authorities at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati have finalized all preparations to accommodate the massive influx of devotees expected during the annual spiritual gathering.

Temple priest Himadri Sarma said the temple administration, in coordination with the Assam government, is fully prepared to manage all aspects of the festival, including devotee facilities, security arrangements, and ritual observances.

The four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22 and continue until the morning of June 26, attracting lakhs of pilgrims, saints, sadhus, and tantric practitioners from across India and abroad.

According to temple authorities, Ambubachi Mela marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility, creation, and the divine feminine power. As per tradition, the temple sanctum will be closed following the Pravritti ritual at 9:08 pm on June 22.

The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed on June 23, 24, and 25, during which no darshan will be allowed.

The temple will reopen with the Nivritti ritual at sunrise on June 26, following purification ceremonies and daily worship. Devotees will then be allowed darshan and receive the sacred 'rakta bastra' prasad, considered highly significant during the festival.

Meanwhile, devotees and ascetics have already begun arriving at the Nilachal Hills, with authorities expecting a substantial increase in footfall over the coming days.

The Assam government and temple administration have put extensive arrangements in place to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals, crowd management, security, sanitation, accommodation, and transportation during one of the state's largest religious gatherings.