Kamakhya temple reopens as Ambubachi Mela draws over 8 lakh devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati concluded on Friday, June 26, with the reopening of the shrine's doors, as thousands of devotees queued from the early hours to offer prayers to the presiding deity.

The temple had remained closed since Monday evening in observance of the annual ritual, during which Goddess Kamakhya is believed to undergo her menstrual cycle. The shrine was reopened on Friday morning after the customary ritual bath and worship of the deity.

Temple authorities said devotees began assembling before dawn for darshan after the reopening. "The temple doors will remain open till sunset today. We hope that the devotees can have a peaceful darshan," a temple official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said more than eight lakh devotees had participated in this year's Ambubachi Mela.

"The underlying phenomenon behind the Ambubachi at Maa Kamakhya has no parallel anywhere. It is emblematic of the centrality of Nari Shakti in Assam's civilisational heritage," Sarma said in a post on X, adding that over eight lakh devotees had attended the annual event.



The underlying phenomenon behind the Ambubachi at Maa Kamakhya has no parallel anywhere.



It is emblematic of the centrality of Nari Shakti in Assam’s civilisational heritage. Over the last few days more than 8 lakhs devotees joined this unique celebration. pic.twitter.com/tvZJ9LFZnb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2026

The Ambubachi Mela is one of Assam's largest religious gatherings, drawing pilgrims, ascetics and visitors from across the country and abroad every year.

According to official figures, 7,72,019 people, including 42 foreign nationals, attended the festival in 2025. In 2024, the mela recorded 7,46,066 visitors, including 20 foreign devotees.