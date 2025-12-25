Kamrup admin bars picnic gatherings after 5 pm under Section 163 during festive season

In a bid to maintain public safety, law and order, and protect the environment during the festive season, the Kamrup district administration has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposing strict restrictions at picnic spots and tourist locations across the district.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, will come into immediate effect and remain in force until further notice.

The decision comes in view of the surge in visitors to picnic and tourist spots during Christmas, New Year, and Magh Bihu celebrations, coupled with concerns over public nuisance, environmental degradation, and potential threats to peace and tranquility.

The administration noted reports of reckless behaviour, noise pollution, improper waste disposal, and damage to public property at several locations in previous years.

As per the order, gatherings for picnic or feast purposes at all picnic spots in Kamrup district have been prohibited after 5 pm.

The use or dumping of non-biodegradable plastic in and around picnic areas and river ghats has been strictly banned, along with littering and open defecation.

The administration has also prohibited the use of high-volume loudspeakers, DJ and public address systems, and similar noise-generating devices at picnic spots and river banks.

Additionally, the sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol in and around picnic spots and river ghats has been barred to prevent disorderly conduct and accidents. The administration cited environmental concerns, particularly the contamination of rivers and natural water bodies, which pose a serious threat to aquatic life and fragile ecosystems.

The order has been issued ex-parte, citing the impracticality of serving individual notices, and violations will attract punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant laws. The Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The district administration has urged the public to cooperate and celebrate the festive season responsibly, emphasising that the measures are preventive in nature and aimed at safeguarding lives, property, and the environment.