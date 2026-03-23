Kamrup admin imposes curbs across Guwahati ahead of final nomination day rush

In a pre-emptive move to ensure orderly conduct of the election process, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Sunday, March 22 imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across key areas of Guwahati ahead of the final day for filing nominations.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Swapneel Paul, comes amid expectations of large crowds of political workers, supporters, and heavy vehicular movement converging at the District Commissioner’s (DC) office on Hengrabari Road. Officials said the restrictions are aimed at preventing congestion and maintaining public order during a crucial phase of the electoral process.

As part of the directive, rallies and processions have been barred from proceeding beyond the Ganeshguri–Hengrabari Road junction near the Ganeshguri flyover. The administration cited the narrow approach road leading to the DC office as a major concern, warning that unrestricted movement could trigger severe traffic bottlenecks.

Further tightening control, public assembly has been strictly prohibited in and around the DC office premises on Hengrabari Road. Authorities emphasised that large, unregulated gatherings could disrupt nomination proceedings and compromise safety arrangements.

Entry into the DC office premises has been limited strictly to individuals officially authorised to participate in the nomination process, in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India. This measure is intended to streamline operations and avoid overcrowding at the venue.

The district administration underscored that the restrictions are preventive in nature, designed to ensure smooth, safe, and uninterrupted election-related activities. Political parties, candidates, and the general public have been urged to strictly adhere to the guidelines and cooperate with authorities.