Kamrup administration activates 24x7 flood response as Assam's flood situation worsens

With the flood situation in Assam remaining critical, the Kamrup district administration on July 22 reviewed its preparedness and response strategy at an emergency meeting chaired by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the District Commissioner's Office in Amingaon.

The meeting focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination, relief distribution, evacuation preparedness and ensuring uninterrupted delivery of essential services in flood-prone areas.

Officials informed that relief materials have already been distributed in the flood-affected areas of Palashbari and North Guwahati. To accommodate displaced families, relief camps have been set up at Bengali LP School, Amingaon, and Amingaon Higher Secondary School under the North Guwahati Revenue Circle. The camps will remain operational until normalcy is restored.

The district administration also reviewed the preparedness of key departments and agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Health Department, Water Resources Department, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure a coordinated response during emergencies.

The District Commissioner directed that officials and staff engaged in flood management and relief operations would not be granted leave during the ongoing emergency period. He also instructed all response teams to remain on high alert and immediately visit vulnerable and affected locations whenever required to assess the situation and provide prompt assistance.

To strengthen disaster management, the administration also reviewed the operationalisation of the new District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) building. Dedicated teams will function from the facility on a 24x7 rotational basis to monitor the evolving flood situation, coordinate relief efforts and respond swiftly to emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Siddhartha Goswami, District Development Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta, Additional District Commissioner (DDMA) Bikram Chetri, Co-District Commissioners, Circle Officers, the District Project Officer of DDMA, and officials from all concerned departments.

