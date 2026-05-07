Kamrup administration destroys 523 bags of suspected PDS rice

In compliance with an order issued by the Hon’ble JMFC, Boko, authorities on May 7 carried out the destruction of seized suspected FCI/PDS/FSA rice at Paharpara village under Tupamari Outpost in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The destruction process was conducted under the supervision of a committee constituted by the District Magistrate of Kamrup in connection with Nagarbera Police Station Case No. 46/2023 registered under Sections 379/411 IPC read with Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

According to officials, a total of 523 bags of suspected rice weighing approximately 26,150 kilograms, along with empty sacks, were destroyed following due legal procedures.

The operation was carried out in the presence of several officials including Smti Punam Pegu, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kamrup; Jankishore Gogoi, APS, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko-Chaygaon; Mrigakshi Das, Circle Officer of Nagarbera Revenue Circle; Harjit Das, Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera Police Station; Champak Kalita, In-Charge of Tupamari Outpost; and Ajoy Agarwal, Inspector of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs (FPD&CA), Kamrup.

Media personnel, Gaonburas, Village Defence Party (VDP) members, and independent witnesses were also present during the destruction process. Officials stated that audio-video documentation of the procedure was conducted and necessary records are being prepared.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to excavate the destruction site or use the destroyed rice and bags as cattle feed, warning that such use may pose serious health risks.