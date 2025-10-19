Kamrup agriculture department observes Kati Bihu in Boko with devotion and awareness initiatives

The Kamrup District Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer’s (SDAO) office, celebrated Kati Bihu at Baniyavitha village on Saturday, October 18, drawing residents from Baniyavitha, Jalukbari, and nearby villages.

The festivities featured naam-prasanga (devotional singing), lighting of traditional lamps under the Tulsi plant, and the floating of sky lamps across the lush green paddy fields, symbolizing prayers for a bountiful harvest during the critical growing season. The celebrations commenced with a floral tribute and candle lighting in front of a photograph of Zubeen Garg, followed by devotional singing led by local women.

In conjunction with the festival, the Boko SDAO office organized an awareness meeting to educate villagers about various agricultural schemes. Gautam Roy Choudhury, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, briefed attendees on departmental initiatives, including schemes for pulse and legume cultivation and other agricultural development programs.

The event saw participation from prominent local leaders, including Bipul Rabha, President of Boko Anchalik Panchayat, Menoka Boro, President of No. 33 Pub Bekeli Gaon Panchayat, and other dignitaries. The meeting was presided over by Harimal Daimary, a teacher from Tarabari Regional High School.

Across the villages of Boko, residents celebrated Kati Bihu with simplicity, devotion, and joy. The air resonated with devotional hymns as villagers lit earthen lamps in the fields, offering prayers for prosperity. Known as Kongali Bihu, this traditional festival embodies hope, gratitude, and reverence toward the land, invoking divine blessings for the crops through age-old rituals.