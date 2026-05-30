Kamrup conducts Census 2027 training programme for officials

The three-day training programme for District and Charge Census Officers, along with Clerical Assistants, on House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) of Census 2027 is being conducted at the Bio-Tech Park, Amingaon, to strengthen preparedness for the upcoming Census exercise.

The training programme aims to enhance the capacity of census functionaries and ensure the smooth and effective implementation of Census-related activities across the district. Participants were provided detailed guidance on operational procedures, field-level responsibilities, data collection methodologies, enumeration protocols, and the digital components associated with the HLO operations.

The sessions featured technical presentations, practical demonstrations, and interactive discussions designed to familiarise officials with the guidelines and procedures to be followed during the Census process.

Additionally, emphasis was laid on ensuring accuracy, uniformity, and timely execution of Census activities at the field level.

The training programme has been attended by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, ADC Shri Bikram Chetri, ADC Monika Borgohain, CDC Rangia Smt Mridusmita Borah, CDC Boko-Chaygaon Priyangshu Bharadwaj, CDC Palashbari Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Circle Officers, and other officials of the Kamrup district administration.

The programme will conclude on Saturday with further sessions focusing on implementation strategies and practical aspects of House Listing and Housing Operations under Census 2027.

The training sessions were conducted by Satadal Dutta, Additional Director; Salma Sahin Laskar, Additional Director; and Mehmuda Ara Begum, District In-Charge from the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam.