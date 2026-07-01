Kamrup court issues legal heir certificate to Garima Saikia Garg for Zubeen Garg's properties

In a significant order, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Judge's Court has issued a legal heir certificate in favour of Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The court has directed that all property documents belonging to Zubeen Garg be transferred to Garima Saikia Garg's name, formally recognising her as the legal heir to his assets.

The legal heir certificate authorises Garima Saikia Garg to undertake matters relating to the ownership, management and transfer of the properties in accordance with the law.

The court's order marks the completion of the legal process concerning the succession of Zubeen Garg's properties.