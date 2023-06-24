To empower students from Government High Schools in Kamrup District, the Kamrup District Administration has joined forces with IIT Guwahati for the Super-20(Sopan) training programme. The aim of this initiative is to inspire and prepare students to appear in prestigious engineering entrance exams such as JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and AIEEE (All India Engineering Entrance Exam).

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner Office, Kamrup, Amingaon. Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, signed the agreement on behalf of the district administration, while Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, represented the esteemed institution. The event witnessed the presence of the top 20 students who successfully cleared the screening test conducted by Kamrup District Administration for government school students transitioning from class XI to XII.

This visionary program initiated by the Kamrup District Administration aims to provide academic guidance, mentoring, and counseling to aspiring engineering students. Through the expertise of faculty members from IIT Guwahati, the selected 20 students will receive free training for one year to excel in competitive exams through a combination of online and offline modes.

Expressing her gratitude, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of enabling more students from Kamrup to secure admissions in premier institutes like IIT Guwahati, which is situated within the district. She commended the immediate support and participation of the IIT Director in this noble endeavor. Addressing the students, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the challenges posed by exams like JEE/AIEEE and urged them to embrace hard work and dedication in order to achieve their dreams. Drawing inspiration from the life of former Indian President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, known as the missile man of India, she encouraged the students to overcome humble beginnings and strive for success.

Professor Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, acknowledged the low representation of successful candidates from the North East region in JEE/AIEEE examinations. He commended the Kamrup District Administration for taking proactive measures to increase the number of successful students by initiating the Super-20(Sopan) programme. IIT Guwahati readily extended its support by providing mentorship from faculty members and first-year students of the institution. Professor Iyer expressed optimism about expanding this program to other districts in the near future based on the success of Sopan.

The students, who hailed from various parts of the district including Chaygaon, Rangia, and Hajo, had the opportunity to visit the IIT Guwahati campus and the Deputy Commissioner's office during their day-long exposure visit. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was attended by Dr. Jiwan Krishna Goswami, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Professor A.S. Achalkumar, Professor Debanga Raj Neog from IIT Guwahati, Gunomoni Das, Deputy Registrar of IIT Guwahati, Apurba Thakuria, Inspector of Schools of Kamrup, along with the selected students under the Super-20 programme and district resource persons.

The Super-20(Sopan) training programme is set to empower and equip students from Kamrup District with the necessary skills and support to excel in national-level engineering entrance exams, opening up avenues for brighter futures and promising careers.