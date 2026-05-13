Kamrup District Administration takes stand against superstitious beliefs

The district administration of Kamrup on Tuesday observed “Day Against Superstitious Beliefs” as part of an awareness initiative aimed at promoting scientific temper and social reform.

The programme, organised by the District Social Welfare Department, Kamrup, was held at the auditorium of the Bongra Gaon Panchayat Office in Amingaon on May 13.

The event was attended by noted social worker Sujata Mishra, Abhijit Kumar Dutta, Professor at Pragjyotish College, and Shikhamini Bora, Assistant Professor at Dakshin Kamrup Girls’ College.

During the programme, floral tributes were paid to Birubala Rabha, the Padma Shri awardee known for her campaign against superstition and social evils in Assam. Speakers highlighted her contribution towards creating awareness against harmful superstitious practices and promoting social change in rural communities.

The discussions also focused on the importance of public awareness, education and community participation in eliminating superstition and strengthening social welfare initiatives.

The meeting was conducted by Bhupen Bhattacharyya, District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup. Officials from the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Sankalp Hub, Kamrup, Child Development Project Officers, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, members of Nari Adalat, college students, officials associated with women empowerment activities and members of self-help groups also participated in the programme.