Kamrup district bans 'Bulbuli fights' during Magh Bihu, cites high court order

The Kamrup district administration has imposed a complete ban on the holding of Bulbuli bird fights during Magh Bihu celebrations, citing clear violations of wildlife protection laws and a recent Gauhati High Court ruling.

In a prohibitory order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, stated that the Gauhati High Court, while delivering its final verdict in WP(C) 466/2024 on December 17, 2024, had declared the Assam government’s December 27, 2023 notification permitting buffalo and Bulbuli fights as illegal and in contravention of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and other animal protection laws.

The order noted that intelligence inputs indicated a likelihood of violations of the Act during the upcoming Magh Bihu festivities in certain parts of Kamrup district. It further emphasised that the Bulbuli bird is a protected species listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, and that organising fights involving the bird would amount to cruelty and cause harm to a protected species.

Referring specifically to the long-standing tradition of Bulbuli fights in Hajo, the district magistrate stated that continuation of such events would constitute a direct violation of both statutory provisions and explicit court directions. The High Court, the order said, has categorically ruled against the legality of such practices.

Exercising powers under Section 163 BNSS, the district administration has therefore prohibited the holding of any Bulbuli fights within the territorial limits of Kamrup district, including those traditionally organised in Hajo, during Magh Bihu celebrations. The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until further notification.

The administration clarified that the order was issued ex parte, as the circumstances did not permit prior notice to individuals or organisations. Those aggrieved have been given the liberty to approach the district magistrate seeking modification or rescinding of the order.

The Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the ban. Any violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions of law.

The order was issued on January 13, 2026, and digitally signed by the District Magistrate, Kamrup, Amingaon.