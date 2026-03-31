Kamrup District Day observed in Amingaon, focus on heritage and freedom movement

The Kamrup District Administration on March 31, observed Kamrup District Day in Amingaon, highlighting the district’s rich historical legacy, cultural heritage, and role in India’s freedom movement.

The programme was attended by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, along with academicians and historians including Dr. Mani Sharma, Dr. Nityananda Gogoi, Dr. Narakanta Adhikari, and Dr. Gyananda Nath, besides other officials and staff.

Eminent historian Nityananda Gogoi spoke on the historical significance of the region, referring to the hills of Kamrup and ancient inscriptions like the Kanai Boroshi Bowa rock inscription. He also highlighted the importance of the Battle of Saraighat and the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, along with the origins of the name “Kamrup.”

District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said that Kamrup, one of the seven districts formed during British rule, continues to hold immense cultural and historical relevance. He urged citizens to preserve and promote the district’s heritage.

Scholar Nabakanta Adhikari elaborated on Kamrup’s role in the freedom movement, particularly in Boko. He cited events such as the ‘Jal Karagar’, where freedom fighters were confined in river waters during winter, and the imposition of grazing tax during the Non-Cooperation Movement.

He also referred to mentions of Assam in Rajendra Prasad’s Meri Assam Yatra and the visit of Jawaharlal Nehru to Boko during the freedom struggle.

Highlighting cultural landmarks, Gyanendra Nath spoke about sites such as Powa Mecca, Hayagriva Madhab Temple, and Chamaria Satra, along with the significance of the Kulsi River, Sualkuchi’s weaving tradition, and the bell metal craft of Hajo.

The event concluded with active participation from attendees, marking a meaningful celebration of Kamrup District Day with a strong emphasis on history, culture, and collective memory.